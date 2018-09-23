Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: On track to start Week 3
Yeldon (ankle) is expected to serve as the Jaguars' starting running back Sunday against the Titans, league sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Listed as questionable after managing only a pair of limited practices this week, Yeldon apparently demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from the ankle injury during those sessions to leave the Jaguars optimistic that he'll be available. It was expected that Yeldon would settle back into the No. 2 role out of the backfield after it was believed Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was trending toward a return, but Schefter reports the Jaguars will likely withhold their star tailback from the lineup for the second straight week. That will pave the way for Yeldon to draw another start after he collected 71 total yards on 12 touches (10 carries, two receptions) in the Week 2 victory over the Patriots. Though Yeldon received the starting nod, he only played 11 more offensive snaps and received two more touches than backup Corey Grant, so the Jaguars will more than likely take a tandem approach to the backfield again with Fournette out.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Suits up for Friday's practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Nursing ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Fuller
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...