Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: On track to start Week 3

Yeldon (ankle) is expected to serve as the Jaguars' starting running back Sunday against the Titans, league sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Listed as questionable after managing only a pair of limited practices this week, Yeldon apparently demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from the ankle injury during those sessions to leave the Jaguars optimistic that he'll be available. It was expected that Yeldon would settle back into the No. 2 role out of the backfield after it was believed Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was trending toward a return, but Schefter reports the Jaguars will likely withhold their star tailback from the lineup for the second straight week. That will pave the way for Yeldon to draw another start after he collected 71 total yards on 12 touches (10 carries, two receptions) in the Week 2 victory over the Patriots. Though Yeldon received the starting nod, he only played 11 more offensive snaps and received two more touches than backup Corey Grant, so the Jaguars will more than likely take a tandem approach to the backfield again with Fournette out.