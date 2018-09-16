Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Opportunity knocks with Fournette out

Yeldon is in line for added work Sunday against the Patriots, with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) inactive for the contest.

With Fournette out, Yeldon is in line to lead the Jaguars' Week 2 ground game, with Corey Grant on hand to spell him, along with Brandon Wilds. Yeldon is thus worthy of a Week 2 lineup slot in most formats.

