Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Picks up nine yards

Yeldon ran for nine yards on two carries during Sunday's 30-24 win over Seattle.

Yeldon entered Sunday as a potential pass-catching threat with multiple grabs in five of his last six games. That fell apart on Sunday, and the former second-round pick saw the field for only four offensive snaps. He and Chris Ivory have juggled the No. 2 job in recent weeks, with Ivory in the current lead. It probably doesn't matter, however, with Leonard Fournette topping 20 touches in three of the last five games.