Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Poised for bounce back

Yeldon and Dave Williams could split the work out of the Jaguars backfield Sunday in Houston with Leonard Fournette (foot/ankle) doubtful and Carlos Hyde (knee) questionable for the game, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

At the end of a lost season, Jacksonville may opt for a cautious approach with its veteran RBs. If both Fournette (as expected) and Hyde are among the team's inactives, Yeldon and Williams would be the remaining options at running back. In 14 games before being inactive Week 16, Yeldon averaged 4.0 YPC, reeled in 55 of 78 passes, and scored five touchdowns.