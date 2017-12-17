Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Produces 52 scrimmage yards
Yeldon carried seven times for 27 yards and caught four of five targets for an additional 25 yards in Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.
In the absence of Leonard Fournette, Yeldon equaled his second-highest number of touches in a game this season. He mustered just 3.9 yards per carry, but he did tie for second on the team in targets and catches. Yeldon wasn't particularly impressive with Fournette out of commission, so any fantasy stock he carried would likely elude him if the team's lead back returns next week against the 49ers.
