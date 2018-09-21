Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Questionable for Sunday's game

Yeldon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

As is Leonard Fournette (hamstring), but fortunately for those considering either Jacksonville back in Week 3 fantasy lineups, the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.

