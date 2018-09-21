Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Questionable for Sunday's game
Yeldon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
As is Leonard Fournette (hamstring), but fortunately for those considering either Jacksonville back in Week 3 fantasy lineups, the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Suits up for Friday's practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Gets 10 carries as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...