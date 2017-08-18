Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Questionable to return Thursday

Yeldon is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Buccaneers after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Yeldon was checked out by trainers before promptly hopping on an exercise bike during Thursday's game. His injury isn't thought to be serious and he shouldn't miss much practice time, even if he does sit for the remainder of the preseason tilt. Corey Grant and Tim Cook will figure to get some extra carries now that Yeldon is out.