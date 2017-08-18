Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Questionable to return Thursday
Yeldon is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Buccaneers after he suffered a hamstring injury.
Yeldon was checked out by trainers before promptly hopping on an exercise bike during Thursday's game. His injury isn't thought to be serious and he shouldn't miss much practice time, even if he does sit for the remainder of the preseason tilt. Corey Grant and Tim Cook will figure to get some extra carries now that Yeldon is out.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Impressing as receiver and protector•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Expected to practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sitting out first day of OTAs•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Finds himself in crowded backfield•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Could be stuck in committee again•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Lands on IR•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...