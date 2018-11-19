Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Quiet in Week 11

Yeldon rushed for 23 yards on five carries and added two catches for nine yards on three targets in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.

Yeldon was out-touched by both Carlos Hyde and Leonard Fournette, with the former getting eight carries and the latter 28 carries along with two receptions. While Yeldon's receiving chops should keep him relevant when game flow calls for a pass-heavy approach, a healthy Fournette should see the vast majority of touches against the Bills in Week 12 and beyond, leaving few opportunities for Yeldon out of the backfield.