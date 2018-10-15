Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Records 70 scrimmage yards against Cowboys
Yeldon carried eight times for 41 yards and caught three of five targets for an additional 29 yards during Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.
Yeldon averaged a healthy 5.1 yards per carry, but the home team raced out to a big lead and caused the Jags to abandon the ground game. Given the game flow he disappointingly wasn't used often as a receiver, which he had been in weeks past. Yeldon still managed to compile 70 scrimmage yards in limited usage, which bodes well for him next week against the Texans if he reprises a featured role. Working against him is the possibility that Leonard Fournette (hamstring) could be ready to return, potentially putting a serious damper on his fantasy value.
