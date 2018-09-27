Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to limited practice
Yeldon (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Yeldon, who has been working through his ankle issue while filling in for Leonard Fournette (hamstring), figures to be okay for Sunday's game against the Jets. However, with Fournette now trending toward a return to action this weekend, Yeldon appears on track to return to his normal complementary role in Week 4.
