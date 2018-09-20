Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to limited practice
Yeldon (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
We'd expect Yeldon to be able to play Sunday against the Titans, though his fantasy ceiling in Week 3 hinges on the availability of Leonard Fournette (hamstring), who has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions.
