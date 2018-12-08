Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to limited role

Yeldon rushed once for seven yards and caught his only target for 10 yards in Thursday's loss at Tennessee.

Yeldon saw a sizable workload in Leonard Fournette's absence last week due to suspension, but returned to his reserve role against the Titans. The 25-year-old played 13 of 71 offensive snaps and continues to serve as the Jaguars' No. 2 RB -- compared to Carlos Hyde's three offensive snaps -- but with Fournette back and healthy the team has shown zero motivation to utilize either of the former options. Yeldon would remain the more sought-after option should Fournette be sidelined again, but until that point he's little more than a stash in most formats.