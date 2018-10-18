Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to practice

Yeldon (foot/ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Wednesday's absence thus appears to have been maintenance-related. With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) trending toward missing another game, it looks like Yeldon will once again head the Jacksonville backfield in Week 7, with Jamaal Charles on hand to work in a complementary role.

