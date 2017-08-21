Play

Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Ruled out of Thursday's game

Yeldon (hamstring) has been ruled out of Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Yeldon will join rookie Leonard Fournette (foot) in sitting out Thursday's game. With both of them sidelined, Chris Ivory should shoulder the bulk of Jacksonville's first-team carries, with Corey Grant serving as his understudy.

