Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Scores fourth receiving TD
Yeldon rushed 12 times for 28 yards and caught five of seven targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans.
With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) still sidelined and new trade acquisition Carlos Hyde unfamiliar with the playbook as of yet, Yeldon got what could be his last start of the season. He took advantage of the opportunity with his fourth receiving touchdown of the campaign on a six-yard pass thrown by backup Cody Kessler after Blake Bortles was benched. Even when the Jacksonville backfield gets more crowded moving forward, Yeldon's pass-catching ability should allow him to carve out a third-down role at the minimum. The Jaguars will travel to London in Week 8 for an overseas matchup with the Eagles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...