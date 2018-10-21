Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Scores fourth receiving TD

Yeldon rushed 12 times for 28 yards and caught five of seven targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans.

With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) still sidelined and new trade acquisition Carlos Hyde unfamiliar with the playbook as of yet, Yeldon got what could be his last start of the season. He took advantage of the opportunity with his fourth receiving touchdown of the campaign on a six-yard pass thrown by backup Cody Kessler after Blake Bortles was benched. Even when the Jacksonville backfield gets more crowded moving forward, Yeldon's pass-catching ability should allow him to carve out a third-down role at the minimum. The Jaguars will travel to London in Week 8 for an overseas matchup with the Eagles.