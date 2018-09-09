Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Scores touchdown after replacing injured Fournette
Yeldon rushed 14 times for 51 yards and caught three of seven targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's season-opening 20-15 win over the Giants.
Yeldon took over starting duties after Leonard Fournette left with a hamstring injury. The veteran made an immediate impact, capping a second-quarter touchdown drive with a one-yard reception after ripping off a 15-yard run on the previous play. Given his usage here, Yeldon will be a must-add in both standard and PPR formats should Fournette's injury keep him out for any extended period.
