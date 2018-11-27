Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set for increased role Week 13
Yeldon should see an increased workload Sunday against the Colts as Leonard Fournette was handed a one-game suspension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fournette was ejected from Sunday's loss to the Bills after coming off the bench to throw a punch and now faces further punishment, though he is expected to appeal the suspension, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. Yeldon has been relegated to a passing-down role since Fournette returned from his hamstring injury, with Carlos Hyde seeing more action as a traditional secondary running back. Hyde and Yeldon would likely split duties similarly if the suspension is upheld. Hyde has struggled with 27 carries for 93 yards in four games with the Jaguars, and hasn't been involved as a receiver, whereas Yeldon has a 4.2 YPC this season in addition to 423 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.
