Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to lead backfield in Week 5

Yeldon and Corey Grant will share the backfield work for the Jaguars with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Fournette has yet to make it through a full game this season and is now considered week-to-week after aggravating his hamstring injury during Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets. Yeldon finished the contest with an 18-52-1 rushing line and 3-48-1 receiving line, while Grant was held to 17 yards on three touches. The two running backs had a more even split in Week 3 when Fournette was unavailable, with Yeldon getting 13 touches and Grant handling seven in a 9-6 loss to Tennessee. Yeldon should garner the start in Week 5 and take on most of the carries, but Grant should also have a significant role on offense. The Chiefs have been a dream matchup for opposing running backs this season, surrendering 105.3 rushing yards, 96.3 receiving yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game to the position.