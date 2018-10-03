Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to lead backfield in Week 5
Yeldon and Corey Grant will share the backfield work for the Jaguars with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Fournette has yet to make it through a full game this season and is now considered week-to-week after aggravating his hamstring injury during Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets. Yeldon finished the contest with an 18-52-1 rushing line and 3-48-1 receiving line, while Grant was held to 17 yards on three touches. The two running backs had a more even split in Week 3 when Fournette was unavailable, with Yeldon getting 13 touches and Grant handling seven in a 9-6 loss to Tennessee. Yeldon should garner the start in Week 5 and take on most of the carries, but Grant should also have a significant role on offense. The Chiefs have been a dream matchup for opposing running backs this season, surrendering 105.3 rushing yards, 96.3 receiving yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game to the position.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Huge effort as Fournette goes down•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Good to go this week•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Following same plan as last week•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Expected back at practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...