Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to lead backfield Sunday

Yeldon is slated to head the Jaguars' Week 7 backfield, with both Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Carlos Hyde (coach's decision) inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Jamaal Charles is on hand to work in a complementary role Sunday, but Yeldon should see a full workload in Week 7. With Fournette also on track to miss next weekend's game against the Eagles, Yeldon will continue to fill in for the team's top back, but by that time newcomer Carlos Hyde should be familiar enough with the Jacksonville playbook to carve out his own role in the team's offense.