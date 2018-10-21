Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to lead backfield Sunday
Yeldon is slated to head the Jaguars' Week 7 backfield, with both Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Carlos Hyde (coach's decision) inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Jamaal Charles is on hand to work in a complementary role Sunday, but Yeldon should see a full workload in Week 7. With Fournette also on track to miss next weekend's game against the Eagles, Yeldon will continue to fill in for the team's top back, but by that time newcomer Carlos Hyde should be familiar enough with the Jacksonville playbook to carve out his own role in the team's offense.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Faces new challenger in backfield•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Good to go Sunday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sitting out practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Records 70 scrimmage yards against Cowboys•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....