Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to miss practice

Yeldon (ankle) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The ankle injury had previously clouded Yeldon's status heading into the Week 3 matchup with the Titans, but he ultimately suited up and played 38 offensive snaps in the 9-6 loss, finishing with 90 total yards on 13 touches (seven carries, six receptions). Despite Yeldon's efficient performance, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone revealed Monday that the running back was still banged up, so he'll likely have his practice reps managed carefully again this week. Even if Yeldon proves healthy enough to dress Sunday against the Jets, he could see his role scaled back if regular starter Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is cleared to return from a two-game absence.

