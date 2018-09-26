Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to miss practice
Yeldon (ankle) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
The ankle injury had previously clouded Yeldon's status heading into the Week 3 matchup with the Titans, but he ultimately suited up and played 38 offensive snaps in the 9-6 loss, finishing with 90 total yards on 13 touches (seven carries, six receptions). Despite Yeldon's efficient performance, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone revealed Monday that the running back was still banged up, so he'll likely have his practice reps managed carefully again this week. Even if Yeldon proves healthy enough to dress Sunday against the Jets, he could see his role scaled back if regular starter Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is cleared to return from a two-game absence.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Still dealing with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Totals 90 scrimmage yards in loss•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Draws start at running back•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: On track to start Week 3•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Suits up for Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...