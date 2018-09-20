Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to return to practice

Yeldon (ankle) is expected to participate in Thursday's practice, Tad Dickman of Jaguars PR reports.

Yeldon was a surprise addition to Wednesdays injury report and was sidelined for practice, but it appears as though the ankle issue he is dealing with isn't a very serious one. It remains yet to be seen whether Yeldon will be a limited or full participant, but it's seems safe to say that his one-day absence was the Jaguars being extra cautious with the tailback. If Yeldon is able to practice again Friday, he should be in line to play Sunday, but with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) also returning to practice this week, the former Alabama standout could see a sizable dip in his fantasy value in Week 3.

