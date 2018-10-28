Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Seven catches in Week 8 defeat

Yeldon rushed twice for seven yards and added seven catches for 83 yards on nine targets in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Eagles in London.

Yeldon got two carries to Carlos Hyde's six, but he was able to shine as a receiver with the Jaguars abandoning the run in the second half. The running back led the team in targets, catches and yards with Blake Bortles checking the ball down often. Yeldon's value after Jacksonville's Week 9 bye will primarily come from his pass-catching ability.