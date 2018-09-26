Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out practice Wednesday
Yeldon (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Yeldon has been working through his ankle issue while filling in for Leonard Fournette (hamstring). With Fournette now trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Jets, Yeldon figures to return to his normal complementary role in Week 4, provided his ankle issue doesn't become an impediment to that.
