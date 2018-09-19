Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Yeldon (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Meanwhile, Leonard Fournette (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and reportedly looked good in doing so. If he's able to play Sunday against the Titans, Yeldon's Week 3 fantasy value (assuming he's available this weekend) will dip.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Gets 10 carries as starter•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Opportunity knocks with Fournette out•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Could fill in for Fournette•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Faced with uncertainty•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Scores touchdown after replacing injured Fournette•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.