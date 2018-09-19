Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Yeldon (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Meanwhile, Leonard Fournette (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and reportedly looked good in doing so. If he's able to play Sunday against the Titans, Yeldon's Week 3 fantasy value (assuming he's available this weekend) will dip.

