Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sitting out practice
Yeldon isn't expected to practice Wednesday due to foot and ankle injuries.
Yeldon has appeared on the Jaguars' injury reports the last few weeks with an ankle concern, so the same issue is presumably behind his absence from the team's first practice of the week. Despite occasionally missing or being limited in practices throughout the season, Yeldon hasn't missed any game action, and there wasn't any indication that he suffered a setback coming out of Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys. It's thus expected that Yeldon will be ready to go by the time the Week 7 matchup with the Texans arrives, though there's a chance he could head back into the No. 2 role out of the backfield. Though Leonard Fournette (hamstring) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, coach Doug Marrone expressed optimism Monday that Fournette might be ready to return from a two-game hiatus this weekend.
