Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Six catches in overtime win

Yeldon rushed three times for 11 yards and caught six of eight targets for 39 more in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Chargers.

Yeldon didn't get much work on the ground with Leonard Fournette back in action, but Fournette didn't exactly light the world on fire with 33 rushing yards on 17 carries. The 2015 second-rounder's receiving ability earned him plenty of second-half playing time with his team trailing most of the way, as Yeldon set a season-high in catches with six. Yeldon should continue to play in passing situations, but his value will be limited while Fournette's healthy and active.