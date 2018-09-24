Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Still dealing with ankle injury
Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he considers both Yeldon (ankle) and Leonard Fournette (hamstring) to be day-to-day, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
It's interesting to hear Marrone mention Yeldon after he gained 44 yards on seven carries and 46 yards on six catches in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Titans. While there wasn't any clear sign of a setback, Yeldon is likely dealing with some soreness after playing through a minor ankle injury and replacing Fournette in the starting lineup. The Jaguars hope to have their entire backfield available when they host the Jets in Week 4.
