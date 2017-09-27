Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Still has support of team

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone suggested Wednesday that the team hasn't given up on Yeldon contributing in 2017, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

With Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory performing adequately enough on passing downs and the other running back on the roster, Corey Grant, holding a key role on special teams, the Jaguars don't have much incentive to take Yeldon off the gameday inactive list. It does at least seem that the 2015 second-round pick would have a shot to rejoin the offense if Ivory or Leonard Fournette were to miss time due to an injury, but for now, Yeldon looks to be little more than an insurance policy.