Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Still has support of team
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone suggested Wednesday that the team hasn't given up on Yeldon contributing in 2017, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
With Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory performing adequately enough on passing downs and the other running back on the roster, Corey Grant, holding a key role on special teams, the Jaguars don't have much incentive to take Yeldon off the gameday inactive list. It does at least seem that the 2015 second-round pick would have a shot to rejoin the offense if Ivory or Leonard Fournette were to miss time due to an injury, but for now, Yeldon looks to be little more than an insurance policy.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Healthy inactive for second straight week•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Made healthy inactive Sunday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to full practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Inactive against Houston•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Could sit against Texans•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...