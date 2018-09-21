Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Suits up for Friday's practice

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Yeldon (ankle) suited up for Friday's practice but "did not do any drill that involved cutting."

DiRocco noted that Yeldon's ankle was not wrapped, so it's unclear if he was withheld from cutting because he is still sore, or if the coaching staff was just being cautious. One way or another, more should be known about Yeldon's status when the Jaguars reveal their Week 3 injury report around noon ET.