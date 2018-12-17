Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Totals 11 scrimmage yards
Yeldon rushed three times for six yards and caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
The Jaguars offense has managed to get even worse with Cody Kessler under center as they totaled 192 yards of offense Sunday, including a paltry 20 net-passing yards. Yeldon had a quality first half of the season as Leonard Fournette was sidelined -- 680 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns -- but has produced little the last six games as Jacksonville's offense has completely fallen apart.
