Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Totals 20 yards

Yeldon ran for 15 yards on five carries and added a five-yard catch during Sunday's 19-7 win over Cleveland. He fumbled once during the contest.

With Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory, and Yeldon all in the fold, Yeldon finished the game with 20 offensive snaps to Fournette's 52 and Ivory's six. Yeldon was inactive for much of the season as Fournette carried the load with Ivory behind him, but he got some good looks in in recent weeks as both have battled injuries. Sunday was actually Yeldon's quietest active game of the season, but -- assuming he keeps the No. 2 job -- Ivory showed earlier in the season how relatively productive the backup can be in Jacksonville's run-first offense.