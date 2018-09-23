Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Totals 90 scrimmage yards in loss

Yeldon rushed seven times for 44 yards and caught six of seven targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Titans.

Yeldon was Jacksonville's leading rusher and receiver, but that's more of an indictment on the rest of the offense than a compliment to him. He ceded a surprising amount of work to Corey Grant with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out again, as Grant rushed six times for 11 yards. Given how poorly everyone else played, it's fair to wonder why Yeldon didn't get the ball more. He'll start at running back again next week if Fournette can't go with the Jets in town.