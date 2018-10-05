Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Will continue to fill in for Fournette

Yeldon (ankle) does not carry a Week 5 injury designation after practicing fully Friday.

Yeldon is slated to lead the Jaguars' backfield against the Chiefs on Sunday, with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) already ruled out for the contest. Corey Grant is on hand to work in a change-of-pace role, but Yeldon is in line to do the heavy lifting this Sunday against a Kansas City defense that has allowed an average of 123.2 rushing yards through four outings. Only four teams have yielded more to date.

