Hayes was promoted from the Jaguars' practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The 22-year-old joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April but was unable to earn a spot on the season-opening roster and has since been on the practice squad. Hayes will provide some depth in the secondary while D.J. Hayden (shoulder) and Ronnie Harrison (neck) deal with injuries.