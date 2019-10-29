Hayes was promoted from the Jaguars' practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The 22-year-old joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April but was unable to earn a spot on the season-opening roster and has since been on the practice squad. Hayes will provide some depth in the secondary while D.J. Hayden (shoulder) and Ronnie Harrison (neck) deal with injuries.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories