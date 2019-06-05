Jaguars' Taj McGowan: Inks deal with Jacksonville

McGowan agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Jaguars, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

McGowan is a local product who wrapped up his college career at Central Florida last fall, logging 470 yards and eight scores in 13 games. The running back faces an uphill battle to make the roster after the Jaguars selected Ryquell Armstead in the fifth round of April's draft and brought in veteran free agents Benny Cunningham and Thomas Rawls.

