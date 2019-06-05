Jaguars' Taj McGowan: Inks pro contract
McGowan agreed to a contract with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
McGowan signs from the University of Central Florida, where he logged 470 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games last season. The running back faces an uphill battle to make the roster for 2019 .considering the team drafted Ryquell Armstead in fifth-round of April's draft, and brought in free agents such as Benny Cunningham and Thomas Rawls already this offseason.
