Jaguars' Taj McGowan: Unable to practice Wednesday

McGowan (knee) was sidelined during Wednesday's practice, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It's unclear how McGowan picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss practice time. McGowan signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason, after rushing for 470 yards and eight scores in 13 games for Central Florida. The Jaguars' running back depth is a bit thin at the moment, with him and Thomas Rawls (hamstring) tending to injuries.

