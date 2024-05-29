Coach Doug Pederson said last week that he'd like Bigsby to get more playing time to "take some of the pounding off of Travis [Etienne]," Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Jaguars brass made similar comments last offseason after drafting Bigsby in the third round, but he had just three games all season with more than three carries and none with more than 17 snaps. A pair of lost fumbles on his first 24 touches didn't help, and the Jags eventually preferred D'Ernest Johnson as the running back to give Etienne occasional breathers. While Johnson is back with the team this year, Bigsby's combination of draft capital, college production (2,903 rushing yards) and size (6-0, 213) should allow him another shot to win the No. 2 RB role. Whether the Jaguars actually end up trusting him enough to take a significant chunk out of Etienne's workload is another question.