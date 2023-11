Bigsby rushed nine times for 21 yards during Sunday's 34-14 win over the Titans.

Jacksonville was in control throughout Sunday's contest, which allowed Bigsby to set a season high in carries. The 22-year-old also set a season high in rushing yards, though it wasn't an efficient performance. D'Ernest Johnson had a similar workload with more yardage for the second straight week, and Bigsby could be losing his grip on the No. 2 job in Jacksonville's backfield.