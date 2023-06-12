Bigsby is expected to have "plenty of opportunity" to win the Jaguars' No. 2 running back job behind Travis Etienne, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Harvey believes Bigsby could even out-touch Etienne some weeks, "depending on who has the hot hand." The Jaguars rode Etienne pretty hard after the James Robinson trade last season, as Etienne averaged over 15 carries per game from Week 7 onward and saw 17-plus carries five times over the final 10 games. Jacksonville wants to lighten Etienne's workload, and Bigsby gives the team a capable between-the-tackles runner at 6-foot and 210 pounds. Bigsby should be a popular late-round fantasy pick given his third-round draft pedigree, Etienne's missed 2021 with a foot injury, and the Jaguars' desire to get him involved.