Bigsby had one carry for six yards during Sunday's 24-21 win against the Texans.

The rookie third-round pick played a season-low two offensive snaps and now appears to be clearly behind D'Ernest Johnson on the backfield depth chart. Bigsby has 36 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns through his first 11 NFL games, but he's unlikely to see many opportunities down the stretch if Johnson and starter Travis Etienne stay healthy.