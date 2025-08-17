Bigsby rushed twice for six yards and caught his only target for 19 yards in Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against the Saints.

It was encouraging to see Bigsby contribute as a pass catcher considering he had only seven catches last season compared to Travis Etienne's 39. Bigsby played the opening drive Sunday, which culminated in a botched handoff that was credited as a Trevor Lawrence fumble, while Etienne accumulated 32 yards on four touches on the team's second possession before the starters were removed from the game. They seem headed for a backfield split come the regular season and are currently running ahead of rookie fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten, who scored a second-quarter touchdown with the backups. Jacksonville's final preseason game will be Saturday against the Dolphins.