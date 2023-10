Bigsby rushed three times for minus-two yards and caught his lone target for six yards during Sunday's 37-20 win against the Colts.

Bigsby played 17 of 64 offensive snaps and received his highest number of touches since he had seven carries in the season opener. The rookie third-round pick continues to operate as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback but doesn't have much fantasy utility with starter Travis Etienne excelling as a workhorse.