The Jaguars selected Bigsby in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 88th overall.

Bigsby isn't a guarantee to back up Travis Etienne, especially in Week 1, but Bigsby ought to be able to displace D'Ernest Johnson and Snoop Conner early on in the 2023 season. Whether the Auburn product can amount to much more than that is less clear, but Bigsby was reasonably productive in college (2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns on 540 carries) ,and his athleticism is no worse than average (4.56-second 40 at 6-feet, 210 pounds).