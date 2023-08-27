Bigsby rushed six times for 37 yards and lost a fumble in the Jaguars' 31-18 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Bigsby took the third carry of the game for the Jaguars after Travis Etienne unsurprisingly logged the first two, and he was impressive on a per-touch basis. However, the rookie made a critical mistake when he was stripped of the ball at the shadow of the goal line to short-circuit the Jaguars' first drive. Bigsby saw just one more carry after the miscue, but he did parlay that into a 14-yard gain. Despite the costly turnover, Bigsby averaged 5.7 yards per carry over three preseason contests and should serve as Etienne's primary backup beginning with a Week 1 road matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 10.