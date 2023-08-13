Bigsby rushed nine times for 52 yards in Saturday's 28-23 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Bigsby was already having a strong camp prior to Saturday's impressive rushing performance, drawing praise from coaches for his work in the film room. The rookie out of Auburn was the second back to enter the game behind Travis Etienne (five carries for 22 yards), so he hasn't jumped higher than potentially second on the depth chart as of now. With a 6-foot, 210-pound frame, Bigsby adds some size to Jacksonville's backfield, potentially warranting goal-line looks. The rookie's next chance to impress will come on the road against the Lions on Saturday.