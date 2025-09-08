Bigsby turned five carries into 12 yards and added a 20-yard kickoff return during the Jaguars' 26-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Bigsby had the second most carries on the Jaguars, but it was far from an even backfield split as his 14 snaps on offense was outdone by Travis Etienne (40). Etienne had the hot hand Sunday, turning 16 carries into 143 yards for a 8.9 YPC compared to Bisgby's 2.4 YPC. Bigsby wasn't targeted in the passing game, which will limit his usage as Etienne appears to be the Jaguars' clear lead back early in the season. Jacksonville will hit the road for Week 2 to take on the Bengals on Sunday.