Bigsby played 12 offensive snaps during Sunday's 17-9 loss to Kansas City.

The rookie third-round pick had seven carries for 13 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut last week, but he was much less involved in the offense Sunday. Bigsby saw a similar snap count, but Jacksonville tailbacks recorded just 13 carries compared to 26 in the season opener. The 22-year-old still appears to be No. 2 on the depth chart, but he's unlikely to have much fantasy value week-to-week while Travis Etienne, who battled cramps versus the Chiefs, remains healthy.