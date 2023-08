Bigsby carried the ball 13 times for 70 yards in Saturday's 25-7 win over Detroit in preseason action. He also recorded one reception for -2 yards.

Bigsby was the first back on the field for Jacksonville, though Travis Etienne didn't participate. He was effective with the opportunity, ripping off big gains of 17, 13 and 11 yards. Coach Doug Pederson has praised Bigsby throughout training camp, and the rookie back continues to take advantage of every opportunity.