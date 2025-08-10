Bigsby rushed the ball six times for 24 yards in Saturday's 31-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. He did not catch his only target.

Bigsby had fine production on his limited opportunity, but his usage was the far bigger story. All of Jacksonville's starting skill-position players were on the field for the first drive, and Bigsby did not see any snaps on that possession. While that usage isn't guaranteed to continue into the regular season, it doesn't appear that Bigsby is challenging Travis Etienne for the lead role out of the backfield at this point.